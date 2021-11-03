Advertisement

Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment

FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, Maine voters will decide whether to pass the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine voters passed the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment.

A statewide referendum asked voters on Tuesday if they favored an amendment to the Maine Constitution to declare that all individuals have an inherent right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing.

Supporters used the campaign to make the case the amendment would ensure the right to grow vegetables and raise livestock in an era when corporatization threatens local ownership of the food supply.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine Referendum Questions
Maine Referendum Questions Overview
A Closer Look: Question 3
A Closer Look: Question 3
Hundreds of health care workers gone over vaccine mandate
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Heating Crisis
Are We on the Verge of a Potential Heating Crisis?
Heating Crisis
Heating Crisis
Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election
A 5-year-old child has died after a fire broke out at a home in Paris Tuesday afternoon,...
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after house fire in South Paris