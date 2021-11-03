Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone.

Today, will be a mostly sunny day with a chance of some showers for southern parts of The County and a chance of snow flurries for the north.

Tomorrow, expect sunny skies in the morning, with clouds picking up in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be cooler, especially in the north. This will allow for a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon.

Friday and into the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and dryer conditions. Monday, more clouds will make its way into our area with a chance of isolated showers and warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

