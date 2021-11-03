PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone -- and Happy Election Day!

As you’re coming home from the polls, a few isolated rain showers are still out there this evening. And, we’re even getting a few ‘blue returns’ on the radar... indicating some possible flurry activity, out towards far western spots and in New Brunswick at higher elevation locations.

Most of the precip winds down over the next few hours... with clearing skies into the early AM. Any lingering rain showers will be on the lighter side and produce trace amounts... and even more so, this is true for the spot flurries. Again the best chances for flurries would be at higher elevation locations, and a quick dusting on grassy surfaces (that won’t hang around too long) is all were anticipating.

Our quieter weather stretch extends ahead, with cooler temps on tap. We also could see additional flurry chances over the coming days. And for the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

