CDC says childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the CDC, childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States. This can lead to several health problems later in life. Megan Cole spoke with a medical doctor from Cary Medical Center and has more on how obesity can be treated.

“It’s getting worse and worse, especially with COVID, it’s getting worse and worse, especially with infant obesity as well.”

The pandemic has forced many people to stay in isolation, which in turn has led people, including children, to gain weight. This has led to a rise in obesity, which if left untreated, can be very harmful down the road.

“Obesity continues to have a major impact on the health of our entire population from infancy to adulthood but we know that there are quite a few health issues related to obesity. Chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, breathing problems, sleep apnea, and it can also contribute to anxiety, depression, low self esteem and social issues in both children and adults.”

Health experts say one way to treat obesity is to let the child come up with some short term goals for themselves.

“So we do motivational interviewing where the child or the teen comes up with their own goals like a couple of goals and that I find that a lot more successful because when they come up with the goal they’re a lot more you know there’s a lot more they’re a lot more motivated. You know for children and teens the thing is that their metabolism is a lot higher so they can lose weight a lot faster or they can sometimes they don’t even need to lose weight, they just grow and their weight kind of stays becomes like more healthier for their age as they go.”

Renee Bragdon is the 5210 lets go coordinator for Aroostook County Action Program and says there are ways that parents can be supportive of their child while they are losing weight.

“We would always want to make sure that we’re encouraging healthy physical activity, parents could also promote drinking more water instead of the sugary drinks. Of course we always want to have access to healthy foods in our home. Limiting recreation screen time is definitely something that needs to be addressed and we have definitely seen an influx of screen time use over the last year and also I’d like to have parents know that encouraging healthy sleep habits is something they could also do to help their children.”

If you have any questions regarding childhood obesity, you’re encouraged to contact your child’s pediatrician.

