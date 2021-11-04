Advertisement

College of the Atlantic named “Greenest College” in America for 6th straight year

The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation...
The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation programs, use of renewable energy, and reliance on local food systems.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor has been named the greenest college in America, according to the Princeton Review’s 2022 Guide to Green Colleges.

The twelfth-annual guide ranks schools on criteria that includes recycling and conservation programs, use of renewable energy, and reliance on local food systems. COA received high marks for regional and organic foods, a strong culture of waste diversion, and a broad commitment to sustainability-focused academics.

It’s the sixth year in a row the school has captured the Princeton Review’s number one ranking.

”Ecology and sustainability and ‘greenness’ isn’t a marketing ploy for College of the Atlantic,” said COA President Darron Collins. “This is in our DNA, and we’re excited by the fact that we’re number one. We also think we’ve really earned it. We’ve worked really, really hard at it.”

For more information on sustainability programs and curriculum at College of the Atlantic, visit coa.edu.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias
Selfless Trick or Treater
Selfless Trick or Treater Caught on Tape
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby gorilla born at Cleveland zoo for first time in its 139-year history

Latest News

The Wisdom girls will play for the State Title on Saturday in Presque Isle.
Wisdom girls soccer
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV
Spay Clinic
Spay and Neuter Clinics Help the Local ‘Cool Cats and Kittens’
Spay Clinic
Spay and Neuter