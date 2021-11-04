Presque Isle prepares to host 4 State Championship soccer games

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque isle Middle School will be a busy place on Saturday. Four State Championship soccer games are slated to be played at the Dr Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex. Soccer fans got a taste of championship soccer yesterday when two games were played on the turf.

Mark White:” I thought the Regional went very well. We were expecting a big crowd and we got a big crowd. It seemed to go smoothly we had people in key positions, so buses knew where to go.” White says he has a great crew working with him and that fans will be able to enjoy watching some quality soccer White:” We are going to open the gates at 8:30 in the morning for the 10 o’clock game. Parking will be marked out for them where they can go. If you follow signs or ask people for help who have the little red badges on. I think they are going to be fine. We want you to come and have a good time. We want you to cheer your teams on and worry about being a fan and let us take care of everything else.” For diehard soccer fans you can bundle up sit in the bleachers and watch four soccer games White:” Sit there all day and watch and enjoy what the boosters club has on their menu.” Presque isle last hosted the States in 2015 and is currently on a rotation basis White: “Every five years We were actually supposed to have it in 2020, but COVID took care of that. The next time we will have it is in 2026. Some of the Southern Maine teams and their fans may end up spending Friday night in Presque Isle as they prepare for Saturday’s games. The Championship games could help generate some revenue for County businesses . White says that the welcome mat is being rolled out . White:” I have a custodial crew here at the High School who takes care of things including grooming the field. They get the place looking as best as they can. We think that is what attracts people and that is what the MPA likes when they come. It is clean modern looks good and is ready to go for the fans coaches and players.”

