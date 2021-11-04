Selfless Trick or Treater Caught on Tape

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Halloween isn’t necessarily a holiday associated with selflessness, but for one 11 year old boy it was a chance to do something inspiring. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

It was a busy Halloween night in Caribou. Many homeowners, like Suzanna Heidrich left bowls of candy on their porch for any would be Trick or Treaters to help themselves. Heidrich was out Trick or Treating with her children when she noticed on her home surveillance camera that her candy bowl was out of candy.

“There was at least a couple hundred pieces of candy in the bowl when I left… My kids and I were just a street or two away, and the bowl was empty, like I checked the camera.” says Heidrich.

Wondering if she had simply run out of candy, Heidrich browsed through video clips captured by the camera on her porch. That’s when she saw a young trick-or-treater doing something she didn’t expect.

“Somebody in a Pirate Skeleton Costume is on my porch, taking candy out of his bag and putting it in the bowl. I was like, woah, wait a second.” says Heidrich

Heidrich shared the video on social media, and within minutes the boy was identified as 11-year-old Emmett Singer of Woodland.

“The boys went up to the house, and when his twin brother, Anthony came back he said, “Oh the bucket was empty but Emmett put some candy in it” I was like, Okay, and Emmett came back to the car and he’s like “Yeah I put some candy in the bucket” and we went onto the next house and he did it again!” says Elizabeth Singer – Emmett’s Mother

“When I saw that it was empty I realized that I must do something about it so I put some candy in.” says Emmett

When asked why he felt he had to do something about it, young Emmett gave this response:

“Because it would be kind, and also it would make a lot of kids happy that they could like get candy…It can also inspire people to do kind things”

Emmett’s parents, John and Elizabeth Singer are very proud that their son would have the selflessness and integrity to do something so kind for other children in the community.

“For us it was not a huge surprise, it’s totally something Emmett would do because he has a big heart like that”, says Elizabeth Singer

On a night known for Tricks, this young man gave his community a treat, through a simple act of kindness.

