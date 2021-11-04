Advertisement

Selfless Trick or Treater Caught on Tape

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Halloween isn’t necessarily a holiday associated with selflessness, but for one 11 year old boy it was a chance to do something inspiring. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

It was a busy Halloween night in Caribou. Many homeowners, like Suzanna Heidrich left bowls of candy on their porch for any would be Trick or Treaters to help themselves. Heidrich was out Trick or Treating with her children when she noticed on her home surveillance camera that her candy bowl was out of candy.

“There was at least a couple hundred pieces of candy in the bowl when I left… My kids and I were just a street or two away, and the bowl was empty, like I checked the camera.” says Heidrich.

Wondering if she had simply run out of candy, Heidrich browsed through video clips captured by the camera on her porch. That’s when she saw a young trick-or-treater doing something she didn’t expect.

“Somebody in a Pirate Skeleton Costume is on my porch, taking candy out of his bag and putting it in the bowl. I was like, woah, wait a second.” says Heidrich

Heidrich shared the video on social media, and within minutes the boy was identified as 11-year-old Emmett Singer of Woodland.

“The boys went up to the house, and when his twin brother, Anthony came back he said, “Oh the bucket was empty but Emmett put some candy in it” I was like, Okay, and Emmett came back to the car and he’s like “Yeah I put some candy in the bucket” and we went onto the next house and he did it again!” says Elizabeth Singer – Emmett’s Mother

“When I saw that it was empty I realized that I must do something about it so I put some candy in.” says Emmett

When asked why he felt he had to do something about it, young Emmett gave this response:

“Because it would be kind, and also it would make a lot of kids happy that they could like get candy…It can also inspire people to do kind things”

Emmett’s parents, John and Elizabeth Singer are very proud that their son would have the selflessness and integrity to do something so kind for other children in the community.

“For us it was not a huge surprise, it’s totally something Emmett would do because he has a big heart like that”, says Elizabeth Singer

On a night known for Tricks, this young man gave his community a treat, through a simple act of kindness.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Hundreds of health care workers gone over vaccine mandate
A man jumped off a bridge in Florida after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

Latest News

Childhood obesity
CDC says childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States
County ag: Potato Packaging
childhood obesity
As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 arrive in Maine - the work to...
Youngest Mainers could be vaccine eligible by next year