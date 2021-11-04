Spay and Neuter Clinics Help the Local ‘Cool Cats and Kittens’

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Spay and Neuter Clinics provide a vital service for pets to help prevent overpopulation. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard stops by one local clinic to find out more about how they are benefiting the local ‘Cool Cats and Kittens’

According to the ASPCA, Pet overpopulation is a problem that has become normalized, but its one that Halfway Home Pet Rescue, and other local shelters like the Central Aroostook Humane Society and the Houlton Humane Society are working to solve through free Spay and Neuter Clinics. All 3 organizations confirm that since the start of the pandemic, they have been seeing more owners using their services.

Norma Milton – President / Founder – Halfway Home Pet Rescue “it was simply impossible, especially in the winter time to have space for every animal coming in...and then we decided to try a couple of clinics to see what would happen and we were down on our intake by 50% and at this point in time we are down on our figures by 75%... Three years ago you couldn’t have told me that we would have so few animals in need”

The Clinic that Halfway Home Pet Rescue is putting on is in it’s second year, but it was almost a decade in the making, due to a shortage of local veterinarians that was made worse by the pandemic.

Norma”And I know it was 8 years that I was trying to get somebody up from Portland for a mobile clinic and a year or so ago we got our blessing and she’s wonderful.”

That Blessing is Veterinarian Beth Sperry of Back Roads Spay and Neuter, Based out of Portland.

Beth Sperry -Veterinarian “I saw a great need in the state during the pandemic , all of the veterinarians became overwhelmed and there was a huge need for low cost spay/neuter around the state so my tech and I decided to start a business travelling around providing M*A*S*H* Style Spay/Neuter services”

Norma”That’s what she does she comes to the places like here that desperately need the service”

Sperry says that by providing these clinics, she feels like she is providing a great service by using her skills to help out those who may be struggling, either financially, or those having trouble getting into a local vet.

Beth” im happy to provide a service to help there animals be spayed and neutered and be healthy in their homes.

Norma”What you don’t spend on spaying and neutering, youre gonna end up doing it with four times more in another 6 months so lets get it done now, no more babies”

The next spay and neuter clinic being held by Halfway Home Pet Rescue will be in January. Corey Bouchard Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.