State Police investigate after body found in Machias
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground near High Street in Machias.
A neighbor tells TV5 they heard gunshots about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have shut part of High Street as they try to figure out what happened. The Evidence Response Team arrived about 12:30 p.m.
We’re told detectives will be on scene throughout the day.
We have a reporter in Machias and will have more information as it comes in.
