State Police investigate after body found in Machias

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground near High Street in Machias.

A neighbor tells TV5 they heard gunshots about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have shut part of High Street as they try to figure out what happened. The Evidence Response Team arrived about 12:30 p.m.

We’re told detectives will be on scene throughout the day.

