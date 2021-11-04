Advertisement

State Police investigate after body found in Machias

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground near High Street in Machias.

A neighbor tells TV5 they heard gunshots about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have shut part of High Street as they try to figure out what happened. The Evidence Response Team arrived about 12:30 p.m.

We’re told detectives will be on scene throughout the day.

We have a reporter in Machias and will have more information as it comes in.

