Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to more widespread frost as temperatures dipped below freezing last night. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, which will quickly melt any frost. Some clouds will move in during the afternoon and we can see some light snow flurries for the north.

Tomorrow, will be the coolest day of the week with more sunny skies. Some winds will move in making temperatures feel even cooler, despite all the sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will start to become more seasonable under mostly to partly sunny skies. Monday, clouds will pick up throughout the day with a chance of rain in the evening. More sunshine will return Tuesday, with breezy conditions. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and a safe day everyone!

