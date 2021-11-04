Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We saw a widespread chilly start... with the cold spot being Estcourt Station, dropping off to 21-degrees this morning!

After a few clouds and isolated rain showers this afternoon... all of us are clearing out once again this evening, to see another chilly night! We’re expecting the coldest temps of the season so far, for tomorrow morning... with mid-to-lower 20s expected, and a few possible upper-teens.

Then, tomorrow brings upper-30s and lower-40s, under some sunshine for the morning... before isolated light flurries could be coming down in spots along the Northern tier by the afternoon.

We’re not anticipating much in the way of impacts from the flurries... as roads are still on the warmer side, and any minimal form of accumulation would just be a light dusting on grassy surfaces.

Overall though, our quieter and cooler weather stretch extends ahead, all the way through the end of the week!

**Also, for any night owls tonight! Reports and photos are coming in of Northern Light sightings... mainly for Northern spots in the County and Western New Brunswick.**

If you’re headed out to try and spot the Aurora... make sure to bundle up, as we’re already seeing below-freezing temps. And make sure to get away from any light pollution, looking off towards the north and above the horizon.

A slow-exposure camera may also be your friend... and provide the best chance of seeing and capturing the Northern Lights this evening. Happy viewing, and hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

