Advertisement

Youngest Mainers could be vaccine eligible by next year

As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 arrive in Maine - the work to...
As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 arrive in Maine - the work to vaccinate them is underway and is expected to pick up steam next week. That leaves one segment of the population still ineligible.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 arrive in Maine - the work to vaccinate them is underway and is expected to pick up steam next week....

That leaves one segment of the population still ineligible.

So far only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization for the 5-11 age group.

Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC reports that companies are expanding those efforts get authorization for those 6 months to 4 years old.

“That group, the clinical trials are still underway,” said Shah. “I don’t yet know when they will be fully enrolled and the data will be available to say nothing of submitted to the FDA and the CDC, what we’ve been told and I’ve been told that it’ll be 2022, but I don’t know when in 2022 at all.”

According to U.S. Census data there are around 71,000 children in Maine under the age of 5.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Hundreds of health care workers gone over vaccine mandate
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
A man jumped off a bridge in Florida after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

Latest News

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias
File Graphic. COVID-19 vaccine
Maine DHHS Announces Youth Video Contest to Promote COVID-19 Vaccination
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
University of Maine
98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot