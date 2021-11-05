Pioneers excited to play for State Championship

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been quite a ride for the Wisdom Girls soccer team. They captured the first Regional soccer title since 1997 and the girls are very excited.

(Olivia Ouellette):” I am very excited to play in the State Championship game on Saturday. I think we are well prepared and ready for this for quite some time.”

(Abbie Lerman):” It feels good like our hard work paid off and our bond as a team has become so strong. We are all sisters”

(Autumn Roy):”Right at the beginning when we first started training. We had a discussion, and our goal was to get the gold ball and that is still our goal.”

(Madysen Picard):” It’s been a pretty special year for the Seniors and all of us in general. I think getting this far into the season and having our last game on Saturday is really important and a really big moment for us to be able to share with each other.”

The Pioneers headed into the season as one of the favorites in Class D north after winning the Aroostook League title last year.

(Peter Clavette):” We are no longer the underdogs and with the captains and myself we discussed what the goal was. What we wanted to see happen from this season. Right from the start playing for a gold ball was we wanted and win the gold ball is what we wanted.”

The Pioneers have scored a lot of goals this year. One of the keys to their success is there passing and having multiple players who have scored goals this year. Ouellette:” Working together as a team. We Built a strong bond throughout the whole team.”

Lerman:” Our whole offense plays a big role in our scoring and our defense is so strong that it gets it to the offense.”

Roy:” Just practicing as much as we did we just got so close and we connect well together”

Picard:” Very rewarding especially since Wisdom has not always been as good of a team as we are this year.”

Clavette:” The girls on the front line have been playing for the better part of five years together. They know where everyone is. The revelation for our team this year has been the passing in the back line. Our defense has settled in and become super confident.”

The players and coach say their fan support this year has been outstanding and they know they will have a huge crowd on Saturday to cheer them on. Clavette says his message to the team will be to enjoy the moment and savor playing for a State Title.

Clavette:” This is the opportunity to write their future to pen their future. This is their opportunity to go out like champions. Winning is the ultimate goal,, but how you play the game is going to be most important piece to play with honor and integrity.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.