Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a 17-year-old boy from New York was the victim of a homicide early Thursday morning in Machias.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

Police were called to High Street shortly after midnight Thursday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

It wasn’t until 8 a.m. that a woman found the body of the teenager in her yard.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were on scene all day investigating the death.

In an update Friday, State Police are asking for public’s help if they saw anything suspicious in the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.

They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

