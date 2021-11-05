Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Friday, November 5th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

Today, expect mostly sunny skies and another chilly day with temperatures lingering in the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will become more seasonable, but breezy conditions will make temperatures feel slightly colder. Still expect plenty of sunshine as we hold onto a high pressure system.

Sun, clouds and warmer temperatures will continue into Monday with a slight chance of rain come Tuesday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend everyone!

