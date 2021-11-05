PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Chilly and cooler temperatures hung around again today... starting off this morning in the 20′s, with a few upper teens!

We saw sunshine to start off the day, with clouds and a few spot flurries through the afternoon. Tonight the clouds are expected to break apart, leading to additional temperature drop-offs... and a cooler feel to end off the work week.

Then, the upcoming weekend is looking very nice, with plenty of sunshine and a few lower 50′s returning.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

