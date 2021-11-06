Mars Hill restaurant owner wins national recognition for elderberry syrup

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A local business is a national finalist for their elderberry syrup.

Michael Stiggle, owner of Timberwolves BBQ in Mars Hill, came up with his elderberry syrup during the pandemic, saying elderberry has immune-boosting properties. When the Good Food Foundation asked Timberwolves to join their Guild, Stiggle decided to submit the syrup for Good Food’s 2022 Elixir Award--and became one of just 33 finalists around the country.

“Winning the award for good foods is a blessing but also it allows people to see the value we bring to Aroostook county it’s like bringing the award home,” said Stiggle.

Stiggle and his nephew personally enjoy adding the elderberry syrup to tea, but say it’s a natural sweetener that can replace sugar and honey in most things. The syrup is made with organic and Maine-grown ingredients.

