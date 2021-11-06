Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

It was our third morning in a row, of well-below freezing temps... seeing once again a number of 20′s to start off the day!

We also had our first snowflakes of the season, and a light dusting in spots last night... so winter is definitely knockin’ on our door.

The weekend is looking very nice though, with high pressure in place... providing plenty of sunshine and even a slight bump-up with our temperatures through the second half of the weekend, and into next week.

We’ll also have to keep an eye on a system for next Wednesday, that could bring our first widespread wintry mix and precip. That’s something we’ll continue to track moving ahead.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe, and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias
Selfless Trick or Treater
Selfless Trick or Treater Caught on Tape

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, Nov. 5th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, Nov. 5th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web