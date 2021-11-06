PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

It was our third morning in a row, of well-below freezing temps... seeing once again a number of 20′s to start off the day!

We also had our first snowflakes of the season, and a light dusting in spots last night... so winter is definitely knockin’ on our door.

The weekend is looking very nice though, with high pressure in place... providing plenty of sunshine and even a slight bump-up with our temperatures through the second half of the weekend, and into next week.

We’ll also have to keep an eye on a system for next Wednesday, that could bring our first widespread wintry mix and precip. That’s something we’ll continue to track moving ahead.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe, and relaxing weekend!

