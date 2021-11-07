Advertisement

Fort Fairfield Man Arrested In Overdose Case

FF ARREST
FF ARREST(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the Fort Fairfield Police Department :

On Tuesday, October 19, at approximately 9:30 AM, Fort Fairfield Fire/Rescue and Police Departments responded to a reported overdose on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. Upon arrival on scene, first responders were able to revive a 55-year-old resident who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.

Subsequent to an investigation, Police Chief Matthew Cummings applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Kyle Lovely (58) of Fort Fairfield. On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Lovely was located in Fort Fairfield and taken into custody. During the investigation, it was discovered that Lovely did not call for help as this person was overdosing and did not render aid.

Lovely is currently being charged with unlawful furnishing in scheduled drugs, a class C felony. Lovely was transported to the Caribou Police Department for holding.

This is the 3rd drug related arrest in the past 30 days in Fort Fairfield stemming from an overdose incident. We will continue to pursue prosecution on those who wish to furnish and peddle these deadly substances within our community.

The increase in overdose incidents and overdose deaths in Aroostook County continues on a dangerous, upward trend. If you or someone you know if suffering from substance use disorder, there are resources and there is help. For more information, contact the AMHC Access Center at 1-800-244-6431.

