UMaine nursing students to administer COVID-19 vaccines to area kids this week

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two dozen nursing students from the University of Maine will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to area kids this week.

The U.S. CDC authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 Tuesday.

It’s the same vaccine given to anyone 12 and older, but in a smaller dose.

School officials confirm that nursing students will be dispatched to more than a dozen schools starting this week, in partnership with Penobscot Community Health Care.

The volunteers from the senior nursing class will be at clinics in Bangor, Hermon, Veazie, and other surrounding towns.

We’re told volunteers have been assisting in vaccination efforts since January, performing more than 10,000 vaccinations.

