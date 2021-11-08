70.44% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for coronavirus
1,928,647 total vaccinations administered in our state
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 2,551 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
1,759 of those were booster shots.
70.44% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
At last check there were 212 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
72 are in critical care.
33 are on a ventilator.
Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.
The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.
