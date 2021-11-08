Advertisement

70.44% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for coronavirus

1,928,647 total vaccinations administered in our state
Latest coronavirus vaccination numbers for Maine
Latest coronavirus vaccination numbers for Maine(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 2,551 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,759 of those were booster shots.

70.44% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

At last check there were 212 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

72 are in critical care.

33 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

