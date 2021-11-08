Bird Arrival Times May Show Evidence of Climate Change

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A professor with the University of Maine at Presque Isle is conducting a study on the relationship between bird arrival and climate change.

Jason Johnston, who is the Associate Professor of Wildlife Ecology at UMPI has been analyzing data collected by, what he calls, citizen scientists. The data was collected by two individuals, over the course of multiple decades. The data contains information about when trees blossomed, and different bird species arrived from year to year. Johnston, and his colleges then compared that data with meteorological data from the Presque Isle Airport, and discovered that as the temperature began to rise, the birds began to arrive earlier.

“Well the bird arrivals are actually in some ways even more extreme in terms of the changes. So there are birds like American robin and common grackle that are showing up 15-25 days earlier than they were in 1969. So there’s been a 15-20 day change over that 40 year period. But that’s mostly for those birds that we call short distance migrants things like Robins that go to Florida or the gulf coast for the winter. And they start coming back north as soon as the weather allows them. So they’re kind of watching the weather and they’re very responsive to those changes” - Jason Johnston – Associate Professor of Wildlife Ecology, UMPI

Johnston says he hopes to publish a paper showing his findings, once he has finished his analysis.

