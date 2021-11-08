Advertisement

Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Maine State Police said an investigation into the death of a child at an apartment in Oakland led to the discovery of drugs, including fentanyl.

Investigators said that just after noon on Tuesday, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to an apartment on Oak Street.

Ashley Malloy, 21, called 911 to report her 14-month-old child Karson Malloy was having a medical emergency, according to police.

The child was transported to Inland hospital in Waterville where he was pronounced dead.

State police detective then searched the home and found nearly 6 pounds of fentanyl, more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.35 pounds of crack cocaine, and $2,262 in cash.

Malloy was charged on Thursday with aggravated drug trafficking.

The value of the drugs was estimated to be $700,000, according to police.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of the child’s death.

