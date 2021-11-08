People feeling burnout due to pandemic and businesses being short staffed

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The pandemic put extra stress on many workers as accommodations with changing precautions and recommendations. Now with businesses being short staffed, people are starting to feel burnout. Megan Cole spoke with a therapist with AMHC and has more on ways people can alleviate that feeling.

There are a number of signs signaling you’re starting to feel burnout.

“It can kind of grow over time you know and it can be just dreading work you know not wanting to go in or having a hard time being productive at work you know being tired being cynical or critical about work you know being really negative about work, you know sometimes sleep problems another sign can be using unhealthy coping strategies.”

Sarah McLean, a therapist/ consultant with AMHC, says the pandemic and businesses being short staffed has contributed to people feeling this way

“The pandemic certainly has really driven those risk factors up with increased and one of the causes of burnout is work demands are too much they’re overwhelming and for healthcare workers you know it probably feels impossible, it literally probably has been impossible for them to do their work. So I think these factors in the pandemic and my limited research has caused you know the great resignation.”

She adds there are things people can do at home so they can destress.

“Individually you know it can be increasing healthy coping skills because another risk factor for burnout is for someone who might have a limited practice of healthy coping skills so increasing those healthy coping skills or hobbies you know exercise, getting enough sleep, maybe taking 10 minutes after work to destress, try to let go of work before going home so it doesn’t carry over.”

McLean says you should also talk to your supervisor about some of your concerns.

