Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021
RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) — Richmond schools have canceled all morning and afternoon bus runs from Monday through Nov. 16 due to new cases of COVID-19 and quarantines.

There will be a bus to take morning Pre-K students home and afternoon Pre-K students to school.

School officials say any students who are able to get to school on their own are welcome to attend in person.

Students at the Marcia Buker school who can not get a ride to school should log in to their Seesaw or Google Classroom account to find the learning activities. Teachers will be in touch with those families.

Middle and High School students who can not get a ride to and from school should log in to their classes at the regularly scheduled time.

The Richmond Police Department was offering help to students struggling to find a way to get to school. Parents or students who need help should send their information to Richmond Police Chief James Donnell at Jdonnell@richmondmaine.com

