U.S. Border Opens To Travelers Who Are Compliant With Vaccination Protocols

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

As of Midnight the United States has begun letting fully vaccinated, non-essential travelers cross into the United States via land borders for the first time in over a year and a half. The U.S. will accept all vaccines approved by the FDA and the World Health Organization, to include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, and they will allow the mixing and matching of your vaccine doses. You must have received the final dose 14 days or greater before crossing. Children under 18 do not have to meet these vaccination requirements, but they must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

While a negative COVID-19 test is not required to cross the border into the U.S., the same does not apply when returning to Canada. Canada requires a negative (PCR) test taken within 72 hours of the border crossing to enter the country for all travelers five years of age or older. And children under 12 will have to quarantine upon entry to Canada.

Customs and Border Patrol has said to expect longer wait times, especially at normally busier border crossings, and to be ready to show proof of vaccination status.

