Advertisement

U.S. Border Opens To Travelers Who Are Compliant With Vaccination Protocols

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
border
border(wagm)

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

As of Midnight the United States has begun letting fully vaccinated, non-essential travelers cross into the United States via land borders for the first time in over a year and a half. The U.S. will accept all vaccines approved by the FDA and the World Health Organization, to include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, and they will allow the mixing and matching of your vaccine doses. You must have received the final dose 14 days or greater before crossing. Children under 18 do not have to meet these vaccination requirements, but they must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

While a negative COVID-19 test is not required to cross the border into the U.S., the same does not apply when returning to Canada. Canada requires a negative (PCR) test taken within 72 hours of the border crossing to enter the country for all travelers five years of age or older. And children under 12 will have to quarantine upon entry to Canada.

Customs and Border Patrol has said to expect longer wait times, especially at normally busier border crossings, and to be ready to show proof of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FF ARREST
Fort Fairfield Man Arrested In Overdose Case
Michael Stiggle in his restaurant, Timberwolves BBQ
Mars Hill restaurant owner wins national recognition for elderberry syrup
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

UMaine nursing students to administer COVID-19 vaccines to area kids this week
FF ARREST
Fort Fairfield Man Arrested In Overdose Case
Michael Stiggle in his restaurant, Timberwolves BBQ
Mars Hill restaurant owner wins national recognition for elderberry syrup
Michael Stiggle in his restaurant, Timberwolves BBQ
Mars Hill restaurant owner wins national recognition for elderberry syrup