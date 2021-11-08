Advertisement

We turned our clocks back this weekend....but with that means it’s also time to check our smoke detectors

By Megan Cole
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -We turned our clocks back this weekend....but with that means it’s also time to check our smoke detectors.

Angela Fuller, an advanced EMT/ firefighter for Caribou Fire and ambulance says people should be changing the batteries in their smoke detectors every 6 months to ensure they don’t run into a situation where the batteries die without your knowledge.

“They generally chirp obviously when the batteries dying but sometimes we miss things and if the smoke detectors aren’t working properly you may miss something if you have smoke in your house and it could prevent a fire, you could get out quicker so basically just for prevention having those smoke detectors working accurately and knowing that they’re working by changing those batteries every 6 months is very important.”

Fuller says people should have a smoke detector in each bedroom, in a hallway that’s adjacent to the bedrooms, near your heating sources, in your kitchen and if you have a split level home, you should also have one in your living area.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FF ARREST
Fort Fairfield Man Arrested In Overdose Case
Michael Stiggle in his restaurant, Timberwolves BBQ
Mars Hill restaurant owner wins national recognition for elderberry syrup
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Burnout
People feeling burnout due to pandemic and businesses being short staffed
Smoke detector
Burnout
Fort Kent wins another Regional title
Fort Kent profile