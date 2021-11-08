PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -We turned our clocks back this weekend....but with that means it’s also time to check our smoke detectors.

Angela Fuller, an advanced EMT/ firefighter for Caribou Fire and ambulance says people should be changing the batteries in their smoke detectors every 6 months to ensure they don’t run into a situation where the batteries die without your knowledge.

“They generally chirp obviously when the batteries dying but sometimes we miss things and if the smoke detectors aren’t working properly you may miss something if you have smoke in your house and it could prevent a fire, you could get out quicker so basically just for prevention having those smoke detectors working accurately and knowing that they’re working by changing those batteries every 6 months is very important.”

Fuller says people should have a smoke detector in each bedroom, in a hallway that’s adjacent to the bedrooms, near your heating sources, in your kitchen and if you have a split level home, you should also have one in your living area.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.