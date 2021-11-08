Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Monday, November 8th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone.

Today, expect partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Tonight, clouds will slightly pick up as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest.

Tomorrow morning, this cold front will bring light isolated showers. Rain and clouds clear out into the afternoon leading to more sunshine. Clouds will pick back up again in the evening and more isolated showers are expected Wednesday morning.

Our next system will move in on Friday bringing cloudy skies and widespread moderate to heavy rain which will linger into the weekend. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe Monday everyone!

