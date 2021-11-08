Wintergreen Arts Center Brings Back CHAIR-ity Auction

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A CHAIR-ity Auction at the Wintergreen Arts Center is raising money for children’s arts programs.

An Opening Reception was held, allowing the public to view the chairs that are being auctioned off. The silent auction will run until November 15th and bidders will have the chance to win one of many unique, hand decorated chairs by local artists.

“This auction, the money is going to support our programming here at Wintergreen. We offer afterschool programming and summer programming, and last year alone, 30% of our students were here on scholarships that were provided through opportunities like this, so it’s a way to give back to kids in our community.” - Katie McGough - Program Director, Wintergreen Arts Center

Also, the Presque Isle High School Shipmate Players were at the reception singing songs from their upcoming musical, The Addams Family.

