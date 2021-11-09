Angus King, local committee seek to expand broadband in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In the past year and a half, the internet has become essential to education, careers, and even medical support. The push for broadband in the County outdates the COVID-19 pandemic, but advocates say, the pandemic highlights the need for internet access.

PELLTIER We have to start realizing that good broadband is no different than any other utility that has come along

Ryan Pelletier and Paul Towle lead the committee trying to establish broadband in the county.

TOWLE Communities are rounded out we represent geographically everywhere in aroostook county and a lot of the industries in aroostook county and a lot of the needs for broadband... PELLETIER The plan we ultimately develop will have different models that the communities can look at s... TOWLE we’re exploring that as we go to identify what works in one part of the county might not be the best solution somewhere else so we have to be flexible with that so that’s why its so important to have such a geographic representation of the committee so we hear all sides and all opinions of where the plans should go”

Senator Angus King says a combination of funds from the American Rescue Plana and the Infrastructure deal will go toward broadband in rural communities

KING I view it as educational, medical, economic, and also just social

Senator King says he and the rural broadband caucus are working on making fiber affordable, and both Pelletier and Towle say the committee is looking to see if subsidizing broadband for low-income families is an option

TOWLE There’s a ton of money currently available from the federal and the state government as well we have 130 million dedicated solely to broadband in the state of maine...it’s only those communities that are going to have shovel ready projects that really have organized and understand the need for broadband and have a plan to implement it that are going to get these funds so it’s important for Aroostook communities to get geared up for this and have a plan in place and be able to receive some of that money

Broadband in the county is buffering for now, but all proponents hope for a high speed connection over its benefits for the county.

