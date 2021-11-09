Caribou PD arrest Perham man for drug trafficking

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Police arrested a Perham man on October 31 for Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.

On October 10, Caribou Police Department say they were called to check on the operator of a parked ATV on Hatch Dr. in Caribou. They identified the operator as 40-year-old Jason Cunrod of Perham. They found multiple firearms, some of which were loaded, and drug paraphernalia. The officers found what they say was a large amount of cash and what they believed to be methamphetamine. Cunrod was taken into custody for a Prohibited Person Being in Possession of a Firearm and Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs. Bail was set and Mr. Cunrod was bailed with a court date of December 9, 2021.

In that same time, officers also conducted a search of a small safe belonging to Cunrod. They found approximately 1.5 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 0.5 lbs. of suspected fentanyl. Police say the combined street value amounts to an estimated $140,000. They also seized a large sum of cash.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cunrod based on the new charges of Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs. He was arrested on October 31, 2021. He has since made bail.

Caribou Police say they appreciate the public’s assistance in the case.

