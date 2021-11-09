Presque Isle gets high marks for hosting State Soccer games

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a busy few days for Presque Isle Athletic Administrator Mark White and his staff. This was the first State Soccer games in Presque Isle since 2015 and once again White says that the response from teams and fans gave Presque Isle high marks for hosting

Everybody seemed very happy. There were great crowds. The people were very complimentary about my staff and the facility. There are people who came a long way ways for those games. So far all the reviews have been very positive. We are really looking forward to 2026 when we can do it again.”

There were huge crowds all day long and White says that being able to bring teams from other parts of the State is a benefit for the area.

White:” I think it is important that we continue to showcase our facility. Showcase my staff, most of them are educators so they know how to work with people. Aroostook County hospitality is something we are all very proud of up here.”

