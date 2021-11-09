Advertisement

Presque Isle gets high marks for hosting State Soccer games

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a busy few days for Presque Isle Athletic Administrator Mark White and his staff. This was the first State Soccer games in Presque Isle since 2015 and once again White says that the response from teams and fans gave Presque Isle high marks for hosting

Everybody seemed very happy. There were great crowds. The people were very complimentary about my staff and the facility. There are people who came a long way ways for those games. So far all the reviews have been very positive. We are really looking forward to 2026 when we can do it again.”

There were huge crowds all day long and White says that being able to bring teams from other parts of the State is a benefit for the area.

White:” I think it is important that we continue to showcase our facility. Showcase my staff, most of them are educators so they know how to work with people. Aroostook County hospitality is something we are all very proud of up here.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
border
U.S. Border Opens To Travelers Who Are Compliant With Vaccination Protocols

Latest News

Here is a recap of the four games played in Presque Isle
State Championship recap
A profile of the Northern Regional Champion Fort Kent Warriors
Northern Regional Class C Champion Fort Kent Warriors profile
The Wisdom girls soccer team will take on North Yarmouth Academy on Saturday for the Class D...
Pioneers excited to play for State Championship
Four State Championship soccer games are scheduled for Saturday in Presque Isle.
Presque Isle prepares to host 4 State Championship soccer games