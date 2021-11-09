Advertisement

Protected area to help rare whales off Maine coast

The protected zone will be in effect until at least Nov. 19.
The protected zone will be in effect until at least Nov. 19.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal ocean managers say a rare species of whale has been detected east of Portland, Maine, and they are using a special protected zone to try to keep them safe.

The right whales are believed to number less than 350 and they are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s asking mariners to avoid the area where the whales were spotted or transit through it slowly.

The protected zone will be in effect until at least Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
border
U.S. Border Opens To Travelers Who Are Compliant With Vaccination Protocols
FF ARREST
Fort Fairfield Man Arrested In Overdose Case

Latest News

25-year-old Christopher Hallowell is charged with attempted murder.
Bath man who shot relative sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
CHAIR-ity Auction
Wintergreen Arts Center Brings Back CHAIR-ity Auction