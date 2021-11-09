Advertisement

SILVER ALERT for Madawaska woman

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Madawaska Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78 year old Leola Cyr of Madawaska who was last seen Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. leaving her home on Main Street in Madawaska. Police believe Cyr was heading south from Madawaska to one of the Bangor hospitals to visit her husband. Cry is driving a 2016 silver Honda Odyssey Van, Maine registration, plate 527EH. Cyr has dementia and is not supposed to be driving alone. Cyr is a white female, 5′1″, 155lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. It is unclear what she is wearing.

Anyone who sees Leola Cyr or has information should call the Madawaska Police Department at 207.728.6356

