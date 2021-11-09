Advertisement

State Championship recap

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Four State Champions were crowned on Saturday in Presque Isle. The South won three of the four games. Maranacook girls stopped Bucksport 5-0 in the Girls Class C Game. Wayneflete Boys defeated Fort Kent 2-1 for the C title. North Yarmouth Academy defeated Wisdom 3-0 to claim the Class D Girls title and Lee Academy picked up a 5-0 win over NYA in the Boys Class D title game.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
Oversize ATV
Oversize ATV Law Causes Stir For Landowners and Snowmobile Clubs
border
U.S. Border Opens To Travelers Who Are Compliant With Vaccination Protocols
FF ARREST
Fort Fairfield Man Arrested In Overdose Case

Latest News

A profile of the Northern Regional Champion Fort Kent Warriors
Northern Regional Class C Champion Fort Kent Warriors profile
The Wisdom girls soccer team will take on North Yarmouth Academy on Saturday for the Class D...
Pioneers excited to play for State Championship
Four State Championship soccer games are scheduled for Saturday in Presque Isle.
Presque Isle prepares to host 4 State Championship soccer games
The Houlton/GHCA girls cross country team captured the Class C Regional title
Houlton/GHCA capture Regional Cross Country title