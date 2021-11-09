State Championship recap

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Four State Champions were crowned on Saturday in Presque Isle. The South won three of the four games. Maranacook girls stopped Bucksport 5-0 in the Girls Class C Game. Wayneflete Boys defeated Fort Kent 2-1 for the C title. North Yarmouth Academy defeated Wisdom 3-0 to claim the Class D Girls title and Lee Academy picked up a 5-0 win over NYA in the Boys Class D title game.

