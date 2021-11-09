Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone.

Today we will have a weak cold front moving into our region from the north. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Tomorrow another system approaches from the west, which will bring more rain and a chance of snow for northern sections of The County.

Thursday more sunshine returns as a high pressure system builds into our region. It won’t last long, for another system moves into our area on Friday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great Tuesday everyone.

