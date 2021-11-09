Webinar Allows Parents to Ask Questions about Children’s Covid-19 Vaccine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about COVID vaccinations for children in a webinar.

The event, which is hosted by the Maine community Action Partnership via Zoom, features 4 pediatricians from across the state, and will provide parents with accurate information in order to make decisions about their child’s health regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, which received final approval last week for Children ages 5 to 11.

“This forum is going to be a great opportunity for parents to ask questions and get the information that they need when making decisions about their child’s health…We know that pediatricians are trusted sources of information so the intent is to provide the opportunity for parents to ask their questions directly to pediatricians and have their questions answered.” - Madeleine Desfosses – Public Health Associate, U.S. PIRG Education Fund

The webinar will take place November 9th from 6 to 7:15, to register, please visit https://mecap.org/events/

