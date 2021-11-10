Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s public utility regulator believes most Maine people are going to see the rate they pay for home electricity increase this year, in some cases by a considerable amount.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has informed the Maine Legislature of the coming bump in prices.

The Portland Press Herald reports a majority of Maine residents could see their rate go up between 60% and 80%.

Under expected increases, the cost of power would climb about $20 to nearly $53 per month for a typical household.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.