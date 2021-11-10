Advertisement

Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%

Electrical power lines
Electrical power lines(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s public utility regulator believes most Maine people are going to see the rate they pay for home electricity increase this year, in some cases by a considerable amount.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has informed the Maine Legislature of the coming bump in prices.

The Portland Press Herald reports a majority of Maine residents could see their rate go up between 60% and 80%.

Under expected increases, the cost of power would climb about $20 to nearly $53 per month for a typical household.

