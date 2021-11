Anyone who sees Leola Cyr or has information should call the Madawaska Police Department at 207.728.6356 (ME)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Maine State Police, Leola Cyr of Madawaska has been safely located in Bangor.

The Madawaska Police Department had issued a Silver Alert for 78 year old Cyr of Madawaska in the past 24 hours after leaving her home on Main Street in Madawaska.

