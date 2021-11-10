Nearly 11,000 new doses of cornavirus vaccine administered in Maine
8,029 of those are considered booster shots according to latest data
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - 10.851 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered in Maine, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 8,029 are booster shots.
There are also 892 new cases of coronavirus.
2 more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each in Hancock and York counties.
Kennebec County with the largest jump in new cases- 177 there according to the Maine CDC.
78 new ones in Somerset, 66 in Penobscot, and 23 in Hancock and 21 in Waldo counties.
At last check, 225 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.
69 are in critical care.
And 29 are on a ventilator.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.