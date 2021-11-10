PVC All Conference awards announced
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Here are the PVC Award winners for soccer and golf. Cross Country has not been announced yet.
Class B Golf All-Conference
Caribou - Jacob Walton
Ellsworth - Keegan Omlor
Hermon - Logan Scripture and Parker Foley
John Bapst - Justin Soloman, Travis True and Charlotte Blanchard
MDI - Kasch Warner, Shepherd Brown and Emily Carter
Presque Isle - Jack Boone, Gavin Dunleavy and Owen MacKinnon
Coach of the Year - Kent Johnson - Hermon
Boys Player of the Year - Logan Scripture - Hermon
Girls Player of the Year - Emily Carter - MDI
PVC Class B Champions - Hermon; Runner Up - MDI
Class C Golf All Conference
Dexter - Chase Farnsworth and Caityln Chabot
Houlton - Collin Moody and Garrett Harvey
Mattanawcook Academy - Carson IMunson and Brayden Irish
Orono - Ellis Spaulding and Clarice Bell
Washington Academy - Carson Prout
Coach of the Year - Dave Grant - Houlton
Boys Player of the Year - Collin Moody - Houlton
Girls Player of the Year Caitlyn Chabot - Dexter
PVC Class C Champions - Houlton; Runner Up - Dexter
Golf All Academics
Calais - Cassidy Carr, Zac Wentworth and Kobe Saunders
Dexter - Caitlyn Chabot
Ellsworth - Keegan Omlor
Foxcroft Academy - Marshall Burt and Seojin Yoo
GSA - William MacArthur
Hermon - Parker Foley, Parker Edwards, Jackson Cole and Faith Coombs
Houlton - Collin Moody, Garrett Harvey, Kollin Irish and Alysa Nightingale
John Bapst - Justin Solomon
MDI - Emily Carter
Narraguagus - Marissa Arey and Joseph Ray-Smith
Orono - Clarice Bell
Old Town - Austyn Moores and Aidan Rand
Presque Isle - Ben Duprey and Tyler Farnham
Shead - Kahlysta Morris
Washington Academy - Ben Savage
Soccer
Class B Girls All Conference 1st Team
Ellsworth - Addi Laslie and Paige Sawyer
Foxcroft Academy - Leah Hill
Hermon - Sydney Gallop, Lyndsee Reed, Maddy Higgins and Michaela Saulter
John Bapst - Claire Gaetani and Aubrey Hanscom
MDI - Lelia Weir
Old Town - Danica Brown
Coach of the Year - Eric Damboise - Old Town
Player of the Year - Sydney Gallop - Hermon
PVC Champions - Hermon
All Conference 2nd Team
Caribou - Gabrielle Sutherland
Ellsworth - Julie Mattson
Hermon - Allie Cameron
John Bapst - Natalea Pepin and Ruby Dwyer
MDI - Sabine Costello-Sanders
Old Town - Kayleigh Johnston, Ashley Talcove and Kamoi Turner
Presque Isle - Sidney Tawfall and Olivia Kohlbacher
Class B Boys All Conference 1st Team
Ellsworth - Cruz Coffin
Foxcroft Academy - Kenley Marsters and Danny Cornett
Hermon - Michael Snyer
John Bapst - Kyle Sidway, Oscar Martinez and John Pangburn
MDI - Ieuan Howell
Presque Isle - Xavier McAtee, Jonah Roy, Malachi Cummings and Ryllan Thibault
Coach of the Year - Tim McCue - Presque Isle
Player of the Year - Kensley Marsters - Foxcroft Academy
Team Champions - Presque Isle
All Conference 2nd Team
Ellsworth - Luke Perry, Darren Easler, Tanner Seura and Silas Montigny
Foxcroft Academy - Jacob Reed
John Bapst - Hunter Clukey
MDI - Sophia Barker and Henning Reinholdt
Old Town - Gabe Gifford
Presque Isle - Quinn Demerchant
Class C Boys All Conference 1st Team
Bucksport - Colin Simpson and Evan Donnell
Central - Simon Allen
GDA - Arden Weaver and Cyrus Blake
Orono - Tommy Owen and Javier Alicea Santiago
Penquis - Alvin Robshaw
Sumner - Caelan Billings and Eduardo Figeroa
Washington Academy - Kenori Simmons
Coach of the Year - Jason Mills - Penquis
Player of the Year - Arden Weaver - GSA
Team Champions - Orono
2nd Team All Conference
Bucksport - Jacob Brezovsky and Kai Brown
Central - Bryce Burns
Houlton - Cody Johnston
Narraguagus - Jonathan Rameriz
Orono - Noah Kreutz and Chase Campbell
Penquis - Corbin Cyr
PCHS - Christian Homchuck
Washington Academy - Omari Levon and Bailey Wood
3rd Team All Conference
Calais - Alex Richard
Central - Kennen Bean and Raolin Willis
GSA - Monte Weaver and Oliver Lardner
Houlton - Isaiah Gentle
Mattanawcook Academy - Joshua Farrington
Orono - Adam Henderson
Penquis - Cayden Cyr
PCHS - Dawson Simpson
Sumner - Connor Kelley
Class C Girls All Conference 1st Team
Bucksport - Ella Hosfod, Jetta Shook and Natasha Monreal
Calais - Megan Mitchell
Central - Rylee Speed
Dexter - Jillian Poliquin
Houlton - Breanne Barton and Maddie Marino
Mattanawcook Academy - Isabella Farrington
Orono - Anna Molloy
Washington Academy - Ellie Claverie
Coach of the Year - Mike Garcelon - Bucksport
Player of the Year - Ella Hosford - Bucksport
Team Champions - Bucksport
All Conference 2nd Team
Bucksport - Alyssa Mguire
Calais - Mercedes Owen
Central - McKenzie Rushlow, Cassidy Hanson and Issy Allen
Dexter - Abby Corson and Cally Gudroe
GSA - Clementine Bannon
Mattanawcook - Bryn Weatherbee
Orono - Eleanor Tyne
Sumner - Bri Flaherty
All Conference 3rd Team
Bucksport - Johanna Stiles
Central - Lexi Gibson
Dexter - Elizabeth Kinney
Houlton - Natalie DeLucca and Samantha Johnson
Orono - Adella MaBee and Emerson Walston
PCHS - Lauren Ronson
Washington Academy - Siobhan Duffy, Cara Sanchez and Ayla Zanoni
Honorable Mention
Penquis - Hope Lovell
Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham
Washington Academy - Raeanah Reynolds
Mattanawcook Academy - Lauren House
Class D Boys All Conference 1st Team
Bangor Christian - Zach Shaw, Jalen Reed and Adam Groski
Lee Academy - Ethen Allard
Machias - Jayden Rhodes
PVHS - Nick Reed and Isaac Doore
Schenck/Stearns - Kadan Hannah
Searsport - Joshua Wright and Sam Cahill
Woodland - Cyrus Sewell
Coach of the Year - Jason Lewis - Bangor Christian
Player of the Year - Jayden Rhodes - Machias
Team Champions - Bangor Christian
All Conference 2nd Team
Deer Isle Stonington - Elijah Stinson
Greenville - Matthieu Adrien and Jace Spring
Lee Academy - Luis Soto and Nick Allard
Machias - Kashman Feeney and Kyle Anderson
Schenck/Stearns - Nick Powers and Ryan Ingalls
Shead - Jesse Cook
Woodland - Reese Sabattus
All Conference 3rd Team
Bangor Christian - Nicholas Hoeben
Deer Isle Stonington - Luna Perry-St.Peter
Greenville - Dominic Murray and Lukaus Miller
Lee Academy - Andrew Scott
Machias - Lucas Robinson and Ethan Libby
Searsport - Gage Ellis
Woodland - Alden Bacon
Class D Girls Soccer All Conference 1st Team
Bangor Christian - Grace Lewis
Greenville - Lexi Bjork
PVHS - Emilee Ireland, Ali Gilman and Rebecca Carson
Schenck/Stearns - Hannah Sewall and Alisyn Alley
Searsport - Kyla Perkins, Lily Nadeu and Jordan Greeley
Woodland - Nicole Cox
Coach of the Year - Jeremy Durost - PVHS
Player of the Year - Nicole Cox - Woodland
Team Champions - PVHS
All Conference 2nd Team
Greenville - Lila Kronholm, Addi Menz, Eva Patrick and Lakely St. Jean
PVHS - Maggie LeBlanc, and Holly Loring
Schenck/Stearns - Mackenzie Friel
Shead - Katherine Bartlett and Lindsay Donahue
Woodland - Hannah Lockenwitz, Amy Cox and Victoria Siering
Boys All Academic
Bangor Christian - Adam Groski and Sean Jost
Bucksport - William Bissonette, Hugh Jack, Gabriel LeClair, Nathan Paulauskas and Colin Simpson
Calais - Bernard Yost
Caribou - Alden Wilcox
Deer Isle Stonington - Luna Perry St-Peter
Ellsworth - Darren Easler
Foxcroft Academy - Jacob Reed, Bodie Clark, James Jankunas and Jasper Maskowski
GSA - Noah Czuj
Hermon - Ryan Austin and Ethan Davis
Houlton - Jacob Gentle and Isaiah Gentle
John Bapst - Quinn Breen, Levi Peterson, Bill Le and Khoa Dao
Lee Academy - Ethan Allard
Mattanawcook Academy - Deegan Tidwell
MDI - Sophia Baker, Ieuan Howell, Quentin Pileggi, Henning Reinholdt, Cedar Ellis and Julian Walls
Orono - Adam Henderson, Tyleer Kenney, Noah Kreutz, Tommy Owen, Javier Alicea-Santiago, Andrew Melanson, Garrison Zhu and Chase Campbell
Old Town - Brandon Madden and Connor McCannell
Penquis - Grady Atkinson and Alvin Robshaw
PCHS - Matt Chadbourne
PVHS - Ryan Thompson
Presque Isle - Ethan Shaw, Jonah Roy and McAtee Xavier
Schenck - Kaden Hannan
Washington Academy - Dillon Dow, Keaton Sawtelle, Emmitt Gardner, Ayden Wannemcher, Ben Savage and Rowan Morris
Woodland - Sierra Bryant, Joanna Korasadowicz and Keagan Wormell
Girls All Academic
Bangor Christian - Leah Higgins, McKenzie Hobert and Madison Coover
Bucksport - Johanna Stiles and Alyssa Maguire
Calais - Alexis Donahue, Catherine Bitar and Trinity Jones
Caribou - Naomi Cote, Whitley Green, Kerrigan Guerrette, Cassidy Page, Gabrielle Sutherland,and Mia Theriault
Central - Cassidy Hansen, Alexyss Curtis, Britni Grant, Abbey Young and Alexis Gibson
Dexter - Elizabeth Kinney and Jasmine Lewis
Ellsworth - Abby Bland, Margarita Nadeau, Addi Laslie, Julie Mattson and Paige Sawyer
Foxcroft Academy - Kamryn Commeau, Rebekah Demers and Cheyanne Desautell
GSA - Chloe Sheahan, Grace Whiting and Clementine Bannon
Greenville - Ashley Bussell, Sklyer Larabee and Eva Patrick
Hermon - Ashlin Allen, Charlotte Caron, Sydney Gallop, Madison Higgins, Abigail Hinchcliffe, Annie Labonte, Kamryn Morin, Alexis Raymond, Emily Treat and Elizabeth Wyman
Houlton - Samantha Johnson, Olivia Henderson, Mia Henderson and Breanne Barton
John Bapst - Gracie Soucy and Emma Coleman
Mattanawcook Academy - Rylee Bubar, Erika LaDuke, Olivia Veillette and Bryn Weatherbee
MDI - Bella Brown, Avary Bryer, Sabine Costello-Sanders, Natalie Rechholtn, Addison Smith, Hannah St. Amand, Sadie Sullivan and Lelia Weir
Narraguagus - Mali Smith
Orono - Ellan Allan Rahill, Emerson Walston, Megan Brewer, Riley Murray, Eleanor Tyne and Angelina Pitt
Old Town - Avery Ell, Juliann Preble, Ashley Talcove, Hailee McCoy and Kylie Hornberger
Penquis - Angela Bryden and Hope Lovell
PCHS - Grace Buehne and Hailee Hartford
PVHS - Rebecca Carson, Ali Gilman, Julia Durost and Emilee Ireland
Schenck - Abigail Kelly, Hannah Sewell and Kylie Ingalls
Shead - Katherine Bartlett, Ashlee Morang and Kahlysta Morris
Stearns - Mackenzie Friel and Alisyn Alley
Washington Academy - Izzy Lamb, Wren Fraser, Siobhan Duffy, Rowen Luuring and Raenah Reynolds
