PVC All Conference awards announced

Here are the PVC Award winners for soccer and golf. Cross Country has not been announced yet.

Class B Golf All-Conference

Caribou - Jacob Walton

Ellsworth - Keegan Omlor

Hermon - Logan Scripture and Parker Foley

John Bapst - Justin Soloman, Travis True and Charlotte Blanchard

MDI - Kasch Warner, Shepherd Brown and Emily Carter

Presque Isle - Jack Boone, Gavin Dunleavy and Owen MacKinnon

Coach of the Year - Kent Johnson - Hermon

Boys Player of the Year - Logan Scripture - Hermon

Girls Player of the Year - Emily Carter - MDI

PVC Class B Champions - Hermon; Runner Up - MDI

Class C Golf All Conference

Dexter - Chase Farnsworth and Caityln Chabot

Houlton - Collin Moody and Garrett Harvey

Mattanawcook Academy - Carson IMunson and Brayden Irish

Orono - Ellis Spaulding and Clarice Bell

Washington Academy - Carson Prout

Coach of the Year - Dave Grant - Houlton

Boys Player of the Year - Collin Moody - Houlton

Girls Player of the Year Caitlyn Chabot - Dexter

PVC Class C Champions - Houlton; Runner Up - Dexter

Golf All Academics

Calais - Cassidy Carr, Zac Wentworth and Kobe Saunders

Dexter - Caitlyn Chabot

Ellsworth - Keegan Omlor

Foxcroft Academy - Marshall Burt and Seojin Yoo

GSA - William MacArthur

Hermon - Parker Foley, Parker Edwards, Jackson Cole and Faith Coombs

Houlton - Collin Moody, Garrett Harvey, Kollin Irish and Alysa Nightingale

John Bapst - Justin Solomon

MDI - Emily Carter

Narraguagus - Marissa Arey and Joseph Ray-Smith

Orono - Clarice Bell

Old Town - Austyn Moores and Aidan Rand

Presque Isle - Ben Duprey and Tyler Farnham

Shead - Kahlysta Morris

Washington Academy - Ben Savage

Soccer

Class B Girls All Conference 1st Team

Ellsworth - Addi Laslie and Paige Sawyer

Foxcroft Academy - Leah Hill

Hermon - Sydney Gallop, Lyndsee Reed, Maddy Higgins and Michaela Saulter

John Bapst - Claire Gaetani and Aubrey Hanscom

MDI - Lelia Weir

Old Town - Danica Brown

Coach of the Year - Eric Damboise - Old Town

Player of the Year - Sydney Gallop - Hermon

PVC Champions - Hermon

All Conference 2nd Team

Caribou - Gabrielle Sutherland

Ellsworth - Julie Mattson

Hermon - Allie Cameron

John Bapst - Natalea Pepin and Ruby Dwyer

MDI - Sabine Costello-Sanders

Old Town - Kayleigh Johnston, Ashley Talcove and Kamoi Turner

Presque Isle - Sidney Tawfall and Olivia Kohlbacher

Class B Boys All Conference 1st Team

Ellsworth - Cruz Coffin

Foxcroft Academy - Kenley Marsters and Danny Cornett

Hermon - Michael Snyer

John Bapst - Kyle Sidway, Oscar Martinez and John Pangburn

MDI - Ieuan Howell

Presque Isle - Xavier McAtee, Jonah Roy, Malachi Cummings and Ryllan Thibault

Coach of the Year - Tim McCue - Presque Isle

Player of the Year - Kensley Marsters - Foxcroft Academy

Team Champions - Presque Isle

All Conference 2nd Team

Ellsworth - Luke Perry, Darren Easler, Tanner Seura and Silas Montigny

Foxcroft Academy - Jacob Reed

John Bapst - Hunter Clukey

MDI - Sophia Barker and Henning Reinholdt

Old Town - Gabe Gifford

Presque Isle - Quinn Demerchant

Class C Boys All Conference 1st Team

Bucksport - Colin Simpson and Evan Donnell

Central - Simon Allen

GDA - Arden Weaver and Cyrus Blake

Orono - Tommy Owen and Javier Alicea Santiago

Penquis - Alvin Robshaw

Sumner - Caelan Billings and Eduardo Figeroa

Washington Academy - Kenori Simmons

Coach of the Year - Jason Mills - Penquis

Player of the Year - Arden Weaver - GSA

Team Champions - Orono

2nd Team All Conference

Bucksport - Jacob Brezovsky and Kai Brown

Central - Bryce Burns

Houlton - Cody Johnston

Narraguagus - Jonathan Rameriz

Orono - Noah Kreutz and Chase Campbell

Penquis - Corbin Cyr

PCHS - Christian Homchuck

Washington Academy - Omari Levon and Bailey Wood

3rd Team All Conference

Calais - Alex Richard

Central - Kennen Bean and Raolin Willis

GSA - Monte Weaver and Oliver Lardner

Houlton - Isaiah Gentle

Mattanawcook Academy - Joshua Farrington

Orono - Adam Henderson

Penquis - Cayden Cyr

PCHS - Dawson Simpson

Sumner - Connor Kelley

Class C Girls All Conference 1st Team

Bucksport - Ella Hosfod, Jetta Shook and Natasha Monreal

Calais - Megan Mitchell

Central - Rylee Speed

Dexter - Jillian Poliquin

Houlton - Breanne Barton and Maddie Marino

Mattanawcook Academy - Isabella Farrington

Orono - Anna Molloy

Washington Academy - Ellie Claverie

Coach of the Year - Mike Garcelon - Bucksport

Player of the Year - Ella Hosford - Bucksport

Team Champions - Bucksport

All Conference 2nd Team

Bucksport - Alyssa Mguire

Calais - Mercedes Owen

Central - McKenzie Rushlow, Cassidy Hanson and Issy Allen

Dexter - Abby Corson and Cally Gudroe

GSA - Clementine Bannon

Mattanawcook - Bryn Weatherbee

Orono - Eleanor Tyne

Sumner - Bri Flaherty

All Conference 3rd Team

Bucksport - Johanna Stiles

Central - Lexi Gibson

Dexter - Elizabeth Kinney

Houlton - Natalie DeLucca and Samantha Johnson

Orono - Adella MaBee and Emerson Walston

PCHS - Lauren Ronson

Washington Academy - Siobhan Duffy, Cara Sanchez and Ayla Zanoni

Honorable Mention

Penquis - Hope Lovell

Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham

Washington Academy - Raeanah Reynolds

Mattanawcook Academy - Lauren House

Class D Boys All Conference 1st Team

Bangor Christian - Zach Shaw, Jalen Reed and Adam Groski

Lee Academy - Ethen Allard

Machias - Jayden Rhodes

PVHS - Nick Reed and Isaac Doore

Schenck/Stearns - Kadan Hannah

Searsport - Joshua Wright and Sam Cahill

Woodland - Cyrus Sewell

Coach of the Year - Jason Lewis - Bangor Christian

Player of the Year - Jayden Rhodes - Machias

Team Champions - Bangor Christian

All Conference 2nd Team

Deer Isle Stonington - Elijah Stinson

Greenville - Matthieu Adrien and Jace Spring

Lee Academy - Luis Soto and Nick Allard

Machias - Kashman Feeney and Kyle Anderson

Schenck/Stearns - Nick Powers and Ryan Ingalls

Shead - Jesse Cook

Woodland - Reese Sabattus

All Conference 3rd Team

Bangor Christian - Nicholas Hoeben

Deer Isle Stonington - Luna Perry-St.Peter

Greenville - Dominic Murray and Lukaus Miller

Lee Academy - Andrew Scott

Machias - Lucas Robinson and Ethan Libby

Searsport - Gage Ellis

Woodland - Alden Bacon

Class D Girls Soccer All Conference 1st Team

Bangor Christian - Grace Lewis

Greenville - Lexi Bjork

PVHS - Emilee Ireland, Ali Gilman and Rebecca Carson

Schenck/Stearns - Hannah Sewall and Alisyn Alley

Searsport - Kyla Perkins, Lily Nadeu and Jordan Greeley

Woodland - Nicole Cox

Coach of the Year - Jeremy Durost - PVHS

Player of the Year - Nicole Cox - Woodland

Team Champions - PVHS

All Conference 2nd Team

Greenville - Lila Kronholm, Addi Menz, Eva Patrick and Lakely St. Jean

PVHS - Maggie LeBlanc, and Holly Loring

Schenck/Stearns - Mackenzie Friel

Shead - Katherine Bartlett and Lindsay Donahue

Woodland - Hannah Lockenwitz, Amy Cox and Victoria Siering

Boys All Academic

Bangor Christian - Adam Groski and Sean Jost

Bucksport - William Bissonette, Hugh Jack, Gabriel LeClair, Nathan Paulauskas and Colin Simpson

Calais - Bernard Yost

Caribou - Alden Wilcox

Deer Isle Stonington - Luna Perry St-Peter

Ellsworth - Darren Easler

Foxcroft Academy - Jacob Reed, Bodie Clark, James Jankunas and Jasper Maskowski

GSA - Noah Czuj

Hermon - Ryan Austin and Ethan Davis

Houlton - Jacob Gentle and Isaiah Gentle

John Bapst - Quinn Breen, Levi Peterson, Bill Le and Khoa Dao

Lee Academy - Ethan Allard

Mattanawcook Academy - Deegan Tidwell

MDI - Sophia Baker, Ieuan Howell, Quentin Pileggi, Henning Reinholdt, Cedar Ellis and Julian Walls

Orono - Adam Henderson, Tyleer Kenney, Noah Kreutz, Tommy Owen, Javier Alicea-Santiago, Andrew Melanson, Garrison Zhu and Chase Campbell

Old Town - Brandon Madden and Connor McCannell

Penquis - Grady Atkinson and Alvin Robshaw

PCHS - Matt Chadbourne

PVHS - Ryan Thompson

Presque Isle - Ethan Shaw, Jonah Roy and McAtee Xavier

Schenck - Kaden Hannan

Washington Academy - Dillon Dow, Keaton Sawtelle, Emmitt Gardner, Ayden Wannemcher, Ben Savage and Rowan Morris

Woodland - Sierra Bryant, Joanna Korasadowicz and Keagan Wormell

Girls All Academic

Bangor Christian - Leah Higgins, McKenzie Hobert and Madison Coover

Bucksport - Johanna Stiles and Alyssa Maguire

Calais - Alexis Donahue, Catherine Bitar and Trinity Jones

Caribou - Naomi Cote, Whitley Green, Kerrigan Guerrette, Cassidy Page, Gabrielle Sutherland,and Mia Theriault

Central - Cassidy Hansen, Alexyss Curtis, Britni Grant, Abbey Young and Alexis Gibson

Dexter - Elizabeth Kinney and Jasmine Lewis

Ellsworth - Abby Bland, Margarita Nadeau, Addi Laslie, Julie Mattson and Paige Sawyer

Foxcroft Academy - Kamryn Commeau, Rebekah Demers and Cheyanne Desautell

GSA - Chloe Sheahan, Grace Whiting and Clementine Bannon

Greenville - Ashley Bussell, Sklyer Larabee and Eva Patrick

Hermon - Ashlin Allen, Charlotte Caron, Sydney Gallop, Madison Higgins, Abigail Hinchcliffe, Annie Labonte, Kamryn Morin, Alexis Raymond, Emily Treat and Elizabeth Wyman

Houlton - Samantha Johnson, Olivia Henderson, Mia Henderson and Breanne Barton

John Bapst - Gracie Soucy and Emma Coleman

Mattanawcook Academy - Rylee Bubar, Erika LaDuke, Olivia Veillette and Bryn Weatherbee

MDI - Bella Brown, Avary Bryer, Sabine Costello-Sanders, Natalie Rechholtn, Addison Smith, Hannah St. Amand, Sadie Sullivan and Lelia Weir

Narraguagus - Mali Smith

Orono - Ellan Allan Rahill, Emerson Walston, Megan Brewer, Riley Murray, Eleanor Tyne and Angelina Pitt

Old Town - Avery Ell, Juliann Preble, Ashley Talcove, Hailee McCoy and Kylie Hornberger

Penquis - Angela Bryden and Hope Lovell

PCHS - Grace Buehne and Hailee Hartford

PVHS - Rebecca Carson, Ali Gilman, Julia Durost and Emilee Ireland

Schenck - Abigail Kelly, Hannah Sewell and Kylie Ingalls

Shead - Katherine Bartlett, Ashlee Morang and Kahlysta Morris

Stearns - Mackenzie Friel and Alisyn Alley

Washington Academy - Izzy Lamb, Wren Fraser, Siobhan Duffy, Rowen Luuring and Raenah Reynolds

