PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Southern Aroostook Elementary School students honored their local veterans with a parade. Megan Cole was there and caught up with some local veterans.

These elementary students are waving their flags as local veterans drive through during the veterans parade put on by Southern Aroostook Elementary School. According to the principal of the elementary school, this started out as an assembly 11 years ago, but due to COVID, they turned it into a parade. Danny Barrows was one of the attendees and says it means a lot to them to see the students appreciation.

“For myself personally I spent 22 years in the air force and to know that people appreciate the service that myself and other vets have done for the U.S. it really makes us happy and brings a tear to the eye.”

“To see so much patriotism in a time of need was the most beautiful thing I think this country really needed. The unity that it involves that….the youth is really realizing and respecting the service of the men and women of this country they provide day after day so again thank you for recognition and thank you for this beautiful event that we were able to attend,” said Scott Brewer, first vice/ service officer for American Legion post 47.

Students also say it was important for them to show their appreciation for veterans because…

“The veterans they stood and fought for our freedom in the war so that we could have a happy and united country,” said Madison Willette.

“It makes me thankful that we could have this parade today because the sacrifices their lives for our freedom,” said Anthony Jackson

“It means a lot to me because they fought for our freedom so we can be free and do a lot of stuff,” said Noah Kennedy.

Noah Labonte, a 4th grade student at Southern Aroostook Elementary School, says he has one important phone call to make when he gets home from school.

“When I get home I am certainly going to ask my mom or dad to send…to call my grandpa and wish him a happy veterans day.”

In addition to the parade, veterans also received homemade cards made by the students and 2 thanksgiving style meals to take home.

