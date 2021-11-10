Advertisement

Southern Aroostook Elementary School students honored their local veterans with a parade

By Megan Cole
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Southern Aroostook Elementary School students honored their local veterans with a parade. Megan Cole was there and caught up with some local veterans.

These elementary students are waving their flags as local veterans drive through during the veterans parade put on by Southern Aroostook Elementary School. According to the principal of the elementary school, this started out as an assembly 11 years ago, but due to COVID, they turned it into a parade. Danny Barrows was one of the attendees and says it means a lot to them to see the students appreciation.

“For myself personally I spent 22 years in the air force and to know that people appreciate the service that myself and other vets have done for the U.S. it really makes us happy and brings a tear to the eye.”

“To see so much patriotism in a time of need was the most beautiful thing I think this country really needed. The unity that it involves that….the youth is really realizing and respecting the service of the men and women of this country they provide day after day so again thank you for recognition and thank you for this beautiful event that we were able to attend,” said Scott Brewer, first vice/ service officer for American Legion post 47.

Students also say it was important for them to show their appreciation for veterans because…

“The veterans they stood and fought for our freedom in the war so that we could have a happy and united country,” said Madison Willette.

“It makes me thankful that we could have this parade today because the sacrifices their lives for our freedom,” said Anthony Jackson

“It means a lot to me because they fought for our freedom so we can be free and do a lot of stuff,” said Noah Kennedy.

Noah Labonte, a 4th grade student at Southern Aroostook Elementary School, says he has one important phone call to make when he gets home from school.

“When I get home I am certainly going to ask my mom or dad to send…to call my grandpa and wish him a happy veterans day.”

In addition to the parade, veterans also received homemade cards made by the students and 2 thanksgiving style meals to take home.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic
Anyone who sees Leola Cyr or has information should call the Madawaska Police Department at...
SILVER ALERT for Madawaska woman
All Aroostook All stars for fall sports have been announced.
All Aroostook fall sports all stars 2021
Jason Cunrod was arrested by Caribou Police
Caribou PD arrest Perham man for drug trafficking
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Southern Aroostook Elementary School veteran parade
Anyone who sees Leola Cyr or has information should call the Madawaska Police Department at...
Missing Madawaska Woman Located
Angus King, local committee seek to expand broadband in the County
Angus King, local committee seek to expand broadband in the County
Angus King, local committee seek to expand broadband in the County
Angus King, local committee seek to expand broadband in the County