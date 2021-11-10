UMFK teams ready for Nationals

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine Fort Kent volleyball and soccer teams will be competing for National Championships later this week. The teams are in Virginia Beach Virginia for the USCAA National playoffs. All three coaches are looking forward to the playoffs and the opportunity to bring National titles back to the St John Valley.

(Alex Smith):”For two years we have been preparing. We have been working hard. They say hard work pays off so let’s see if we can have a repeat of our 2019 National title. We just hoping to get the job done. We are looking forward to doing the best that we can. The team is excited the ladies are excited. Many have never been to the USCAA National tournament before so this is something new for everyone. "

The Men’s soccer team is also the top seed. The Bengals have a huge roster of players and just like everyone else was affected by COVID last year cancelling the national tournament.

(Oniqueky Samuels):” Super committed and passionate about playing and representing the University. We have a good bunch of guys this year. They are prepared for the championship. The guys are super happy and excited. Very very committed to achieve the goal of winning three games.”

The volleyball team heads into the playoffs as the fourth seed. The Bengals played a very tough schedule and ended at 11 and 11 and their tough schedule may have impacted their seeding.

(Tara Kelley):” We started off pretty strong however when we went to Pittsburgh we didn’t finish as strong as we had hoped. We had two injuries to our starters. It was a huge adjustment they had to make. We lost a couple of games and I believe those games truly affected us. They are so so excited they want to be back in that championship game where they were in 2019 with a different outcome. They are pumped They are ready to play for sure.”

