Weather on the Web

Wednesday, November 10th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone.

We are waking up to some cloudy conditions as a system to the south impacts downstate and costal regions. Clouds will clear throughout the day with a chance of an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will build into our area leading to a mostly sunny day with cooler temperatures. A great day to spend with friends and family for Veterans Day.

Friday, our next big system will move into our region, brining cloudy skies and widespread rain. Rain will linger into the weekend with a chance of snow Monday morning as temperatures dip below freezing. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

