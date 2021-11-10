Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

What a milder day it was today... with a lot of us almost reaching 60-degrees across the County!

We’ll see more seasonable mid-to-lower 40′s return for tomorrow... along with a quick moving system, that mainly stays off to our south. We’re just anticipating a few isolated, light rain showers during the morning into the early afternoon.

There is a chance for higher elevation spots to see a stray flurry or graupel... but really we’re not looking to pick up much of anything at all. And the bulk of the wintry precip. looks to hold-off until next week.

Veterans Day Thursday also looks very nice, under partly to mostly sunny skies... before a more prominent low moves in for the end of the week. Right now, the system will mainly be in the form of rain... as we go Friday PM into Saturday early AM.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

