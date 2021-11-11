Ewings and Bell prepare for New England Cross Country Championships

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The New England Cross Country Championships are Saturday in Vermont. Two County runners will be competing. Teanne Ewings of Houlton/GHCA and Kayley Bell of Caribou both finished in the top 25 overall at the State meet and their performance earned them berths in the New England race.

(Teanne Ewings):” I wasn’t sure if it was possible, but my teammates and coaches pushed me.”

(Kayley Bell):” It’s been my goal since freshman year to be able to go to New England’s.

Both girls had very successful season this past year and qualifying for the New England’s is a pretty rare occurrence for County runners

(Chris Rines):” Actually Teanne is going to be our first cross country runner to make it to New England’s We are really excited for her to make that achievement.”

(Thomas Beckum):” It’s something very hard to do to qualify for the New England Championship. You have to place in the top 25 of the State of Maine with all classes combined. This is my fifth year going as a coach. We have only had three girls go in the last 16 years.”

Ewings is just a freshmen and Bell is a Junior. Bell was one of the top runners in Class B last year and would have had a chance to qualify for the New England’s last year, but the State Race was cancelled because of COVID protocols. Both runners say that making it to the New England Championship has been their focus

Ewings:” I wasn’t able to run in the big freshmen race and I think that motivated me to run faster at the States.”

Bell:” It’s been my goal for the last couple of years so it is really cool.”

Beckum has had runners compete on the course in Vermont in the past and he says it is very challenging

Beckum:” This is a very tough hilly course. Our school record is only 21 minutes and 47 seconds. That is not a very fast time.”

Rines has been keeping track of Ewings training miles this year and he said that he mapped it out so that when Ewings finishes the race on Saturday it will be her 400th mile during the cross country season

Rines:” We are going to a little light hearted approach to it. We are going to go out have some fun and enjoy it. At the same time, it is going to be business Saturday for us.”

Ewings was the fastest freshmen in the State this past year. She said that she will try to stay focused and not go out to fast.

Ewings:” Take my first mile at a comfortable pace, not to slow and go from there.”

Both runners feel that competing in such a major event will benefit them in the future. They are both looking to use this race as a learning tool for next year.

Bell:” I just want to go have a lot of fun and do the best I can.”

Ewings:” It’s going to be a lot of people a lot of fast runners so just to push myself.”

