Lobsterman donates buckets of lobsters to Maine veterans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and one local lobsterman decided to say thank-you as only a Mainer could.

We introduced you to Frank Thompson last week.

He pledged to give away around 50 buckets of lobster to local veterans who entered in a drawing.

Thompson more than made good on his promise, giving away 80 buckets filled with roughly 15 lobsters each.

Set up outside the Furniture Gallery in Bangor, Thompson sent dozens of veterans home with a feast to savor and share.

He says it’s a simple gesture compared to what our veterans do for us.

”I’m just so thankful I get to do what I do,” said Thompson. “I don’t have any worries I’m not toting a gun through the desert or jungle or anything. I get to do what I want because of their sacrifice.”

“I actually invited my in-laws over, so we’re going to go home and cook some lobsters this evening,” said U.S. Air Force Veteran Philip Winchester.

“You know it’s cool, I love lobsters. I can eat a bucket of lobsters by myself and I’m going to try tonight,” said U.S. 5th Special Forces Group Veteran Matthew McDonald.

Thompson estimates he gave away 1,200 lobsters to Maine veterans in the drive.

