Maine campers set another attendance record in 2021

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state park campers set another record this year.

Maine is home to 48 state parks and historic sites, and attendance and camping at the parks have soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portland Press Herald reports preliminary state figures showed Maine state camp ground attendance set a record for the second straight year.

The state’s 12 state park campgrounds experienced an 8% increase in visitors from 2019 to 2020, when campers set a record of more than 270,000.

This year, the number grew to about 315,000.

