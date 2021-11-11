Officials reminding people with hunting season here, there are laws they need to abide by

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Hunting season is here. With new and experienced hunters out and about, officials want to remind people there are laws they need to abide by. Megan Cole spoke with a landowner relations specialist and has more on what those laws are.

There are a number of laws that people have to abided by in order to hunt in Maine. But, what are those laws?

" We’ve got some strong standing traditional laws in Maine you know two pieces of hunters orange. Which you have to wear a hat and one that covers a majority of your torso. We have some other laws that pertain to shooting to close to dwellings you can’t be within one hundred yards of a dwelling without permission. Firing your gun a safe direction so those are you know just the general basic laws you know you have to have a license and if you’re gonna use a different type of hunting equipment depending on what it is for a gun or muzzle loader or archery you know you have to have a license in that category.”

Rick LaFlamme is a landowner relations specialist for the state of Maine. He says if people want to hunt on someone’s property, they should meet with the landowner before hunting season starts.

“Go with you know in nice dressed clothes, go introduce yourself you know your intentions what you’d like to do. If there’s any assistance you can give them as a landowner. You know sometimes just offering to help them you know throw a couple bales of hay on the trail or go over and help do some stuff around the farm or you know clean up the brush around there or you know pick up the trash you know or even when you are fortunate to get permission to that property you know share the bounty of the wildlife you know if you get a deer, offer some to the landowner.”

He adds if people do break hunting laws, there are a number of fines and even charges they can face.

“So if someone is you know what we call poaching , taking more than their fair share or you know doing something like a land violation you know criminal trespassing or trespassing while hunting, those can be very substantial fines and actual jail time and you can lose your hunting and fishing privileges. So let’s say you know someone’s hunting while trespassing and they’ve been told not to be there or they walked by a sign they could be charged and arrested.”

LaFlamme says if landowners don’t want people to hunt on their land, they either need to put up signs or have purple paint every hundred feet along their property lines.

