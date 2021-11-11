Shortage of EMS Workers Puts Strain on Small Towns

SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) -

A shortage of EMS workers is causing some towns to reconsider their capabilities, and some to seek alternative solutions.

Debbie Roak, Town Manager of Sherman, was notified yesterday that her town may not have ambulance services for the upcoming year.

“We were advised yesterday that the town of patten which has provided that service to the town of Sherman for many years was not going to be able to offer us a contract…and they just don’t have the personel to continue to provide us with a contract that they think they can meet.” says Roak.

Sherman is currently speaking with other surrounding towns, to try and find ambulance coverage. The towns contract with Patten will expire on December 31st.

Edward Noyes is the director of Patten Ambulance Service, and explained they currently have two people available, one paramedic and one emt. A third person is out on medical leave.

“I just don’t feel that we can legitimately enter into a contract to provide services with those communities, knowing that we just don’t have the personnel right now to guarantee that we’ll have coverage for them, and puts the liability on the town of patten that I just don’t think is right for us to enter into those contracts…as well as provide coverage to eight communities besides Patten.” says Noyes.

Noyes went on to say that Patten has never had staffing problems, like this before, and feels that young people who do have an interest in becoming EMTs often take jobs in other communities that offer more competitive pay.

Darrell Mims is the newly hired Town Manager for Patten, and see’s the lack of EMS personnel as a serious concern for his town, and the other towns that Patten provides ambulance services too.

“We have a lot of elderly people here that need the care desperately, they need the ambulance service, and the fire department to be available when they need it, and right now it’s getting very hard for us to provide that service…The larger counties and cities, they have larger funds and a lot more resources that they can offer individuals to come work for them, so we’re kind of at the bottom of the barrel…So we’re drastically at a shortage and really people’s lives are at stake if we don’t get the help that we need.” says Mims.

Mims went on to say this to potential applicants for Patten Ambulance Service:

“We will pay to get them trained, the pay will be on us and we will provide what they need to get the training that they need. They just have to want to participate and want to be a part of the community.” says Mims.

“The Patten Ambulance Service has provided excellent service to the town of Sherman for a long time, we appreciate the level and the quality of the service that they provided and hope that this is a short term situation” says Roak

Roak, Noyes, and Mims all stated that if you have an interest in becoming an EMS worker for the town of Patten to contact the Town Office.

